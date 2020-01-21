CCB sleuths nab two drug peddlers

The Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted raids in two places in the city and arrested two drug peddlers. Drugs, including ganja and methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA), have been seized from the duo.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Mithun Digal (21) from Odisha and Tabrez Pasha (26), a resident of DJ Halli.

In the first raid, conducted near the parking lot of the Cantonment railway station in the High Grounds police station limits, the police nabbed Digal while he was selling ganja.

The police seized six kg ganja worth Rs 2 lakh and a mobile phone from his possession. Digal regularly comes to Bengaluru, sells ganja and goes back to his native, an investigating officer said.

In the second incident at Kaval Byrasandra in the

DJ Halli police station limits, the police caught Pasha, who is said to be an associate of an African drug peddler, known as ‘White’. Pasha had MDMA worth Rs 2 lakh in his scooter.

The police seized the MDMA, his scooter, a weighing machine, a mobile phone and a lethal weapon from him. Pasha gets drugs from African nationals and sells it to his contacts, the police said.