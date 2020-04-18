CID to probe 'attack' on police in Bhoopasandra

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will probe the alleged attack on the police by a group of local residents in Bhoopasandra recently.

Following the incident, the police shot one of the accused allegedly in self-defence when they took him for spot inspection. Three FIRs had been filed after the police assault.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood ordered the CID to probe the cases and file a report.

A video had gone viral on social media challenging the police’s claims that they shot the accused in self-defence.

City-based human rights organisation Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishath filed a PIL in the high court, seeking a thorough probe into the incident, and the court had then asked the same of the police. Sood’s orders to the CID come in line with the court directions.

After the lockdown in March, residents of Bhoopasandra — accused of defying the stay-at-home orders — assaulted the Sanjaynagar police. This prompted the police to file three FIRs against Tajuddin and his brothers Khutbuddin, Shahabuddin and mother Yasmin Sultana for allegedly attacking the police personnel.

Manjunath G, a police constable, accused Tajuddin and his brothers of abusing and attacking the police personnel when they stopped their scooter for roaming during the lockdown on March 25. The men fled the spot.

Another police constable, Basavaraju, accused them of stealing his gold chain and mobile phone when they attacked the police.

The police said they took Tajuddin for spot inspection on March 26 to recover the scooter and he attacked PSI Roopa in a bid to escape.

Police inspector Balaji V warned him and later shot him in the left leg in an effort to restrain him, the police added.