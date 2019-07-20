Civilians assault cops on duty

Two policemen were assaulted by civilians in two separate incidents in Siddapura and Whitefield respectively.

One cop was roughed up for making way for an ambulance while the other was attacked over a video.

The Siddapura police are on the lookout for a two-wheeler rider and four others who assaulted constable Sunil, attached to the Wilson Garden traffic police station.

Sunil, along with colleague Jayaprakash, was managing traffic on Someshwaranagar main road on July 17 when an ambulance from Nimhans got caught in the traffic. The two constables stopped the vehicles from Someshwaranagar to make way for the ambulance. A scooter-rider objected to this and asked the policemen to allow the traffic to pass. When the cops refused, the rider got down from the vehicle and hurled abuses at Sunil.

He then gathered some accomplices and roughed up Sunil. The five dragged him to a distance and again assaulted him with a helmet.

Meanwhile, Sunil's colleague Jayaprakash informed the police control room. The five fled the spot before the reinforcement reached the spot. A manhunt is on for the accused.

In another incident, 56-year-old Narayan R, an ASI attached with Whitefield police station, was checking vehicles near Vydhehi circle when he noticed a youth recording his policing work on a mobile phone. When Narayan objected, the youth verbally abused the officer. When the cop tried to snatch his mobile phone, the man roughed him up.

Narayan's colleagues informed their law and order counterparts who rushed to the spot and bundled the accused into the station. He was later identified as Vinod, a resident of Channasandra in Kadugodi. He was arrested and booked for obstructing a public servant from discharging duties.