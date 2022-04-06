Codename Garuda: Muggers nabbed after police chase

Two young men accused of abducting and robbing a 22-year-old youth in eastern Bengaluru last month were arrested on Tuesday evening after police shot both of them in the leg.

Udupi residents Ishaq, 21, and Aashiq, 22, were allegedly on the run after abducting and robbing the youth in Kothanur in the early hours of March 26.

The duo, along with two other associates, had bundled the youth into a car and taken him to various places in the city, forcing him to withdraw cash from ATMs. They are also said to have sexually harassed the youth in the moving car before dumping him near Whitefield.

The youth later filed a police complaint. Police got the car’s registration number and started hunting for the gang. On Tuesday, they received information that Ishaq and Aashiq were seen moving in a car in Jakkur. A police team went after them.

The police intercepted the car near the Shivaram Karanth club around 5.45 pm and asked the duo to surrender themselves. But they instead attacked sub-inspector Umesh with a lethal weapon. Police inspector Channesh shot the duo in the leg, immobilising them.

‘Team Garuda 900’

Police said the foursome ran a gang that they had named ‘Team Garuda 900’ and committed at least 20 crimes, including kidnap, robbery, attempted robbery, attempted murder, house break-in, and theft.

Police have found out that the gang had robbed a youth in Udupi in early March and escaped to Bengaluru after the local cops started hunting for them.

After robbing the youth in Kothanur, the gang had run away to Davangere and robbed another youth.

