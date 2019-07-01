Collapsing iron gate kills guard at IISc

An iron gate at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) collapsed on three security guards on Sunday, killing one of them and injuring the other two.

The deceased guard, Gowtham Biswas (24), was from Odisha. His fellow guards, Y Nayak from Odisha and Anil Kumar from Bihar, were taken to a private hospital, where their condition is said to be out of danger.

The police said Biswas came to Bengaluru three years ago and joined a private security firm that deployed him at IISc. On Sunday, the security guard began his shift at 6 am. Around 1 pm, he pushed the sliding iron gate to allow entry to a visitor in a car when the gate collapsed on him.

The collapsing gate also left Nayak and Kumar injured. Autorickshaw drivers who saw the accident rescued them and shifted the injured guards to hospital. The police said Biswas died of severe head injuries.

The six-feet high and 15-feet wide gate, which weighed about 500 kilograms, was fixed four months ago. The gate's hinges allegedly snapped, causing it to collapse when Biswas pushed it. The Sadashivanagar police have booked a case of negligence and are investigating. The police said Biswas was unmarried, and his family in Odisha has been informed of his death.