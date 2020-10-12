Colleague 'cheats' railway officer of Rs 9 lakh by promising site

Colleague 'cheats' railway officer of Rs 9 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 12 2020, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 00:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A railway staffer is accused of cheating his senior to the tune of Rs 9 lakh by promising him a plot of land through the railway employees' co-operative housing society. 

Senthil Kumar, Deputy Commercial Manager, stated that during his posting at the Bengaluru city railway station in 2014, he came in contact with Babu, a fellow railway employee. Babu won his trust and made him believe that he could get him a site through the housing cooperative society. Kumar paid him Rs 9 lakh. 

A few months later, Kumar was transferred to Hubballi. Babu assured him that the site allotment was underway but would take three to four years. Kumar suspected something fishy and asked a senior officer for his opinion. The officer advised him to get the money back. 

Kumar was then transferred to Chennai but kept in touch with Babu. Babu promised to visit him in Chennai and hand over the necessary land documents there. But he never showed up and has gone incommunicado since.

Kumar has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru City railway station police, asking for tracking down Babu. 

Fraud
cheating
Bengaluru

