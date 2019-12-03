College booked for playing loud music

Police have booked St Joseph’s Institute of Management, Primrose Road, for playing loud music through the night and pasting handbills of a walkathon without prior permission.

Umesh G, the head constable attached to Halasuru police station, filed a complaint after taking permission from the court. In the complaint, he stated that on November 30 around 9.30 am, when he was patrolling around Primrose Road, he noticed that St Joseph’s Institute of Management which had conducted the 5k-Walkathon-2019, was playing loud music through speakers placed on the road and had pasted stickers on the walls.

He added, “The neighbours had complained that the college management had played loud music from 8.30 pm on November 29 till the next morning.” When he asked the management whether they had taken prior permission for the event, they told him that they had permission for the walkathon but not for the music.

Umesh then filed a complaint against the institute and its director Dr Manoj D’souza, who were booked under the Karnataka Police Act.

D’souza told DH, “It is a false complaint. We did not play loud music the entire night as mentioned in the complaint and FIRs. We used the mike only to make announcements at 7 am on November 30 during the walkathon. And they were made within the college premises and not on the road.”