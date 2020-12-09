Cop suspended for ‘sending robbers’ to labourers’ sheds

A head constable has been suspended for his alleged involvement in a dacoity case reported in October.

Syed Samiulla, posted at the Shivajinagar police station, was placed under suspension by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa based on a report from Whitefield deputy commissioner of police regarding his misconduct and alleged connivance with suspects in the dacoity case, Sharanappa said, adding that Samiulla’s role is under investigation.

A senior officer from the Whitefield police division said the dacoity took place in the late night of October 29. A four-member gang barged into the sheds of labourers in Sorahunase near Varthur.

Mohammed Aslam, who resides in the shed, said in his complaint that the gang demanded monthly hafta to allow them to stay in the shed. They assaulted a few residents and snatched their mobile phones. Before leaving the place, they asked the residents to collect the money and keep it ready the next day.

Whitefield police have already arrested four people in the case. The arrested people have claimed that Samiulla had sent them to collect money from the labourers in the shed. A senior officer said: “The residents claimed that they hail from the Northeast, but we’re verifying if they’re from Bangladesh.”

The officer further said that Samiulla and the gang demanded money from the labourers, alleging that they are from Bangladesh.