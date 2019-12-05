Cops rescue couple who slit own throats

Police rescued a couple who attempted suicide by slitting their throats.

Balaji, 31, and wife Soumya, 22, were rushed to a hospital where they are recovering after surgery. Police said the couple tried to end their lives after a family dispute. Balaji, from Challakere, and Sowmya, of Chikkamagaluru, got married two years ago and were staying with their parents in Muneshwara Block, Girinagar. They rented a house in Bank Colony, Srinivasa Nagar, 20 days ago.

On Tuesday afternoon, Soumya called her brother and Balaji his sister, saying they were going to commit suicide. They switched off their phones and slit their throats with a knife. Soumya’s brother alerted the landlord who then called the police.