Coronavirus lockdown: Bengaluru police seize more than 200 vehicles in the early hours

The city police have intensified checking of vehicles across the city and have seized more than 200 vehicles in the early hours of Wednesday. They will continue the checking throughout the day and seize vehicles of those without an emergency COVID-19 pass issued by the police department.

The checking of vehicles has been intensified on Mysore Road, Goraguntepalya on Tumkur Road, Mysore Circle and in other places.

An officer deployed in Goraguntepalya said, "we have seized around 150 vehicles including two wheelers and cars without passes. The motorists give silly reasons like they are on their way to get the essentials, going to their relatives or friend's house. We are being instructed by the top brass not to spare anyone who is on the roads without medical emergency or valid pass, so we are following their instructions,'' the officer added.

Similar seizures are made on Mysore Road near KR Market and surroundings. Many people are found roaming in cars and two wheelers and most of them are telling the police that they came to buy vegetables, groceries and requesting not to seize the vehicles. Only people who had genuinely come for purchasing were allowed to go. Other vehicles have been seized on learning that they were lying.

The vehicle checking intensified after the DG & IG Praveen Sood wrote a letter to City Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao on not finding traffic policemen in many places and lockdown checkposts. Sood had informed him that he would make a surprise visit to checkposts.