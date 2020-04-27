Coronavirus lockdown: Burglars steal Rs 20,000 worth of liquor bottles from bar, have drinks but don't touch cash

Thieves broke into two bars in KR Market and KG Nagar police station limits and stole liquor bottles. Such incidents have become increasingly common, and burglars have targeted over 50 bars since the lockdown.

Four thieves broke open the shutter of Kalinga Bar and Restaurant on SJP Road near KR Market in central Bengaluru and stole Rs 20,000 worth of liquor bottles. Unable to resist the temptation to alcohol, they even sat on a table and had a few drinks. Strangely, they did not touch the cash counter. CCTV cameras have caught the act.

KR Market police are reviewing the footage to identify the miscreants. They suspect the incident occurred between April 21 and 25 but came to light only after an excise department inspector alerted the bar owner, S Chandrashekar. Nobody seems to have noticed the theft as the bar is located on the first floor.

The second burglary was reported from Trimurthy Bar in KG Nagar, South Bengaluru, on Friday midnight. Thieves entered through the roof and stole liquor bottles.

A neighbour alerted the bar owner, Prasanna C, after hearing the noise of someone breaking the roof. Prasanna rushed to the spot but it was too late. The thieves had broken open a small window on the roof to enter the bar. He has filed a complaint with KG Nagar police.