Coronavirus lockdown: CCB sleuths nab two persons selling tobacco products online in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have busted an online tobacco products sale racket and arrested two persons who were indulged in selling Indian and foreign-made cigarettes and pan masala (chewing tobacco) amidst the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19.

The duo was taking advantage of lockdown to sell the products at a higher price.

The arrested have been identified as Akthkar Mirza, 28, a resident of Richmond Town and Tasbuddin Mohiuddin,32 from Berlie Street, Langford Town in Shanthi Nagar.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, the duo had posted advertisements in social media platforms stating that they are going to deliver tobacco products at the doorstep through Moonlight delivery. They had even posted photos of Indian and Foreign made cigarette packets along with pan masala products and had given a mobile number for the customers to contact.

Based on a tip-off, the officials from organised crime wing (OCW) of CCB started following the movements of the duo. When they came to deliver the tobacco products near Ganesh Temple on Kasturba Road on Tuesday around 5.30 pm the duo was caught red-handed by a team of officials.

The duo confessed that they had a stock of many brands of cigarettes and pan masala. To make quick and easy money they were selling the products for a higher price to the customers who contacted them by seeing their advertisement, Patil said.

An investigating officer from CCB said the duo used to deliver the products in Honda City car bearing registration number MH-02-AQ-3357.

"We have seized the car along with 450 packets of cigarettes and pan masala worth Rs 30,000 as per MRP," the officer added.

A case has been registered against the duo in Cubbon Park police station under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and IPC section 188 - disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant.

