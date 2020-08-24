Couple pose as renters, lock up senior citizen in washroom and rob valuables worth Rs 15 lakh

The police are on the lookout for two people who cheated a senior citizen under the pretext of looking for a house on rent in Banashankari. The suspects locked up the unsuspecting victim in the bathroom and decamped with his valuables. The suspects are yet to be traced.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the victim, 69-year-old G K Subramanya Naidu, a resident of Vivekanandanagar, Banashankari 3rd Stage, was alone at home.

In his complaint before the Channammanakere Achukattu police, Naidu stated that around 8.30 pm, a couple came home and introduced themselves as Shivashankar and Neha. They told him they wanted to rent a place and were looking at a vacant house belonging to Naidu in the same building. The suspects took down details of the rent and deposit.

When Naidu went to the washroom, the duo locked him inside and ransacked the house.

They stole 360 grams of gold jewellery, a wristwatch, a mobile phone, and a debit card and escaped. Hearing Naidu screams for help, one of his neighbours came over and opened the washroom door.

“We have taken up a case of theft and house-trespass and are making efforts to nab the couple,” an investigating officer said.