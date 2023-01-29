Couple's drive back home turns into horror in Bengaluru

A couple driving back home in the early hours of Saturday had a horrid time when two men rode up on the wrong side, hit their car and tried to assault them.

The horror unfolded over a five-kilometre stretch between Doddakannelli and Chikkanayakanahalli in southeastern Bengaluru.

Kush and Ankita Jaiswal somehow survived the horror that was captured by the dashboard camera of their car.

It all started at 2.59 am when the couple were on their way home from Whitefield. After reaching Doddakannelli Junction, the car took a left turn towards Sarjapur Road and later a U-turn towards Shani Mahatma Temple to go towards Chikkanayakanahalli. Kush was at the wheel.

Two men riding a motorcycle (KA 51/HT 8907) suddenly appeared on the wrong side. The car slowed down but the motorcycle hit it head-on.

The men came menacingly towards the car, banged on its door and asked the couple to get out. The couple were too scared to come out and began driving back. The two men were joined by a few other passersby. The group approached the car from the front and the back, scratched it and broke its door handles.

As the car moved back, the group started following it. The couple somehow drove back to their apartment complex in Chikkanayakanahalli, about four kilometres away. But just as they reached the gate, the men also rode up and blocked the car's way. They climbed onto the bonnet of the car in a bid to stop the couple from entering the apartment complex.

The couple feared the men would physically harm them and extort money from them, too. They somehow managed to chase the men away and return home.

Will act, vows DCP

Kala Krishnaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), said the act was "unacceptable" and promised action.

S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said both suspects had been arrested by the Bellandur police.

The suspects are Dhanush, 24, and Rakshit, 20. Both work in a fish shop in Bellandur.

Based on a complaint from the couple, Bellandur police arrested the suspects under IPC sections related to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation and causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others.

HSR Layout traffic police have filed a separate case under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 119 read with Section 172 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.