Courier delivery agent assaults woman at home

A courier delivery person allegedly abused and assaulted a 25-year-old woman at her house in Varthur police station limits on Monday.

In her complaint, Shilpa (name changed), a resident of an apartment in Varthur, said the incident happened when she was alone at home.

At 2 pm, a man, introducing himself as a DTDC courier delivery person, said he had a package for the occupant of the flat next to hers. Since the flat was locked, he said he wanted to leave the package with her.

Shilpa took the courier from him and went inside the flat, when he forced his way into her flat. When she objected, he attacked her on the face and back, while also trying to remove her clothes. Shilpa hit back and tried raising an alarm.

The man threatened her and robbed her debit card and asked her for the pin number. Shilpa gave him the wrong pin, following which he left her house. She called the bank and blocked the card.

An investigating officer said based on Shilpa’s complaint they have filed a case of extortion, assault and use of criminal force on a woman to disrobe her. The police managed to arrest the courier delivery person by ascertaining his details from the courier office. “We are inquiring to find out what happened. He will be kept in custody till such time.”