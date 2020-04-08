CCB police arrest 16 persons in Bengaluru for gambling

COVID-19 lockdown: CCB police arrest 16 persons in Bengaluru for gambling

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2020, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 08:40 ist
Representative image.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted raids on two gambling den and arrested 16 persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. According to police, the organisers not only violated the law by organising illegal gambling, they even violated the prohibitory order of lockdown imposed over COVID-19

Based on credible information, the police conducted raids in JC Nagar in North Bengaluru and Jeevan Bheema Nagar in East Bengaluru. 

Follow the latest updates of coronavirus cases in India here

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), they have seized around Rs 96,000 from both the places and arrested eight persons from each place. 

CCB police said, the first raid was conducted in room number 302 of Green Residency Lodge in Munireddypalya of JC Nagar. People were trying to make money in the game of luck 'Andhar Bahar'.

We have arrested Lloyd, 43, Ramanaiah, 38, Babu Rajendra Kumar, 41, Udhay Kumar, 40, Lokesh, 29, Krishna, 55, Shiva Prasad, 41 and Ashiq 28, said CCB police. The police added that they seized Rs 70,000 along with the cards from JC Nagar. 

In another raid conducted on a residential building in New Thippasandra of Jeevan Bheema Nagar, the police seized Rs 26,000 along with the cards. The arrested are identified as Arun Kumar, 35, Mahesh V, 44, Srinivas Murthy, 45, Deepan, 30, Ravi Chandra, 52, Nirmal, 39, Srinivas, 48 and Naveen, 35. Even these arrested persons were trying their luck in 'Andhar Bahar' game, according to CCB police.

Two separate cases have been registered in respective jurisdiction for further investigation. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gambling
CCB
Crime
Central Crime Branch
Bengaluru
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 