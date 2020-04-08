COVID-19 lockdown: CCB police arrest 16 persons in Bengaluru for gambling

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted raids on two gambling den and arrested 16 persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. According to police, the organisers not only violated the law by organising illegal gambling, they even violated the prohibitory order of lockdown imposed over COVID-19.

Based on credible information, the police conducted raids in JC Nagar in North Bengaluru and Jeevan Bheema Nagar in East Bengaluru.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), they have seized around Rs 96,000 from both the places and arrested eight persons from each place.

CCB police said, the first raid was conducted in room number 302 of Green Residency Lodge in Munireddypalya of JC Nagar. People were trying to make money in the game of luck 'Andhar Bahar'.

We have arrested Lloyd, 43, Ramanaiah, 38, Babu Rajendra Kumar, 41, Udhay Kumar, 40, Lokesh, 29, Krishna, 55, Shiva Prasad, 41 and Ashiq 28, said CCB police. The police added that they seized Rs 70,000 along with the cards from JC Nagar.

In another raid conducted on a residential building in New Thippasandra of Jeevan Bheema Nagar, the police seized Rs 26,000 along with the cards. The arrested are identified as Arun Kumar, 35, Mahesh V, 44, Srinivas Murthy, 45, Deepan, 30, Ravi Chandra, 52, Nirmal, 39, Srinivas, 48 and Naveen, 35. Even these arrested persons were trying their luck in 'Andhar Bahar' game, according to CCB police.

Two separate cases have been registered in respective jurisdiction for further investigation.