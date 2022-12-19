CPU, files stolen from Bengaluru PWD office  

CPU, files stolen from Bengaluru PWD office  

A senior officer said the burglary could have been committed by someone who is familiar with the office on the ground floor

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Dec 19 2022, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 04:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A group of unknown miscreants have committed burglary in the Public Works Department (PWD) office in VV Tower, recently, and escaped with a CPU, three monitors and important files.

The Vidhana Soudha police have taken up the case of burglary and are making efforts to nab all those involved. 

In his complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police, B Ananth, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD office, VV Tower, said the theft happened between December 10 late night and December 12 morning. 

A senior officer said the burglary could have been committed by someone who is familiar with the office on the ground floor.

“Stealing files and a CPU gives us a suspicion that someone deliberately targeted the office, but not with the intention of making money by selling the stolen valuables,” the officer said. 

