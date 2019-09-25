Cricket betting racket busted in Bengaluru

CCB sleuths raided a cricket betting den and arrested two people and seized Rs 41 lakh from their shop in Nagarathpet in Halasuru Gate limits. Sandeep and Rana, who were arrested, collected bets on the India-South Africa match on Sunday.

They confessed to their crime and said that they were part of an inter-state betting racket and named other bookies operating from outside the state. The police seized mobile phones and laptops from the duo and are investigating.

The police said that they got a tip-off from a person who said the accused refused to hand over the money after he won a bet.