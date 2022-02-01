Drugs worth Rs 1.8 cr seized from Nigerian in B'luru

Customs sleuths chase Nigerian on Highway, recover drugs worth Rs 1.8 crore

The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody

The city customs officials at the foreign post office on Monday intercepted one parcel that was sent to Bengaluru from Germany and detected the presence of 2.59 kg of MDMA drug worth Rs 1.8 crore. According to the customs officials, one foreign (Nigerian) national has also been arrested pertaining to the case.

The officials revealed that the parcel had prohibited substances such as ecstasy pills, NDPS Actparcel. "A foreign national in a suspicious manner came to collect the parcel. The foreign national was arrested during the controlled delivery operation lasting two-days," an official revealed.

The customs officials who suspected something foul, had chased the foreign national on the Highway for a few hours and finally succeeded in nabbing the culprit. "The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. We are probing further to ascertain who are all part of this," the official explained.

