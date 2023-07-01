Cyber criminals impersonate army officers to cheat woman in Bengaluru

A group of two unknown cyber crooks targeted a 52-year-old woman who had posted an advertisement about renting her house on a real estate property website, and siphoned off Rs 98,000 from her account.

According to the complaint filed by victim Geetha S, a resident of SBM Colony near Mathikere, an unknown person called her up around 12.30 pm by taking her number from the website and introduced himself as Shivashankar Tiwari, an army officer from Surat.

After asking Geetha to send photos of her house, he said he liked the place and will rent it. He also told her that his accounts officer will be calling her and he will make the advance payment.

Geetha received a call from another unknown number around 3.30 pm. The caller introduced himself as Sachin Ranapise, an account officer in the Army. He told her that Tiwari has asked him to pay the advance for the house.

He told Geetha to follow the steps to get the payment in a digital payment application. When she followed the steps, she lost Rs 98,000. The amount was transferred to the number of the miscreant. When she called back Ranapise, he didn’t attend the call. She then called Tiwari. He also didn’t answer her repeated calls.

Geetha realised that she was conned and filed a police complaint. Yeshwantpur police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and are investigating it.