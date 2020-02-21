Darshan, fans face more FIRs over wild birthday bash

Three more FIRs have been registered against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his fans and the event managers who organised his 43rd birthday celebrations at his RR Nagar home last weekend.

Bolstered by similar complaints, residents of Ideal Homes Layout, RR Nagar, went to the police about the ruckus on the night of February 15 that disturbed them and caused damages to their properties.

The complaints by the neighbours prompted RR Nagar police to register trespassing cases against Darshan, his fans and the manager responsible for the arrangements.

Ramaprasad, 54, stated in his complaint that fans gathered in their thousands near his house and some had climbed on top of his car, leaving the roof entirely damaged. They had also scraped the car’s body. The damages amounted to Rs 40,000, he said.

Ramaprasad also alleged that the organiser did not erect barriers despite knowing that fans would descend in their thousands.

M C Shyamsukha, 70, said in a complaint that Darshan’s fans had damaged the pots in the compound of his house.

The birthday celebrations have been causing trouble to the neighbours each year and permission should be refused from next year onwards, the neighbour said.

In the third complaint, M R Subbaraja Gupta, 72, accused the fans of damaging the pots and plants outside his house.

The unruly fans have also attacked the constable from the Jnanabharathi police station deployed at the spot for security.

Police have booked Darshan and the organisers under section 427 (mischief causing damage). They are also thinking about banning such events in future, considering the law and order.