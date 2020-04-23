Delivery boy, friend arrested for trying to sell two-headed snake in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested two persons, including a Dunzo delivery boy, for trying to sell a double engine snake (two-headed) for Rs 50 lakh. The arrested were misusing the delivery bag of Dunzo company to transport the snake.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Rizwan, 26, and Azar Khan, 27, both residents of Gurappanapalya on Bannerghatta Road.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), "we have rescued the double engine snake belonging to the Boidae family, commonly called Sand Boa, and seized a scooter and three mobile phones from the arrested duo."

The specified reptile is protected under schedule 4 of The Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Patil said.

Rizwan is working as a delivery boy for Dunzo. His friend Azar Khan packed the snake in the delivery bag (travel kit) and was trying to sell the snake.The duo knew that since the lockdown is in place and the government has given permission for the delivery of food and other essentials, they used it as an opportunity to transport the snake in the delivery bag, Patil said.

The snake has a huge demand in the international market and sells at a price of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

Based on the tip-off that the duo are trying to sell the snake in Basappa Garden near Sarakki signal in JP Nagar, a team of CCB policemen rushed to the spot and nabbed the duo on Wednesday evening.

Patil said the snake is used for medicinal values and is also believed to bring good fortunes, so it is in demand. While Dunzo is doing a good job of door delivery of essentials during the lockdown, some people are misusing it and doing illegal things, he added.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against the duo based on the complaint filed by Range Forest Officer (RFO), Kaggalipura and further investigation is on.