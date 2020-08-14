DJ Halli: Over 200 people gathered newar MLA's house

DJ Halli Police: More than 200 people with lethal weapons had gathered near MLA's house

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 14 2020, 04:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 04:13 ist

Complainant: Raghavendra, police sub-inspector, DJ Halli 

Place of occurrence: Near MLA Srinivas Akanda Murthy house, Nagamma Layout, Kaval Byrasandra.

Accused: Nawaz, Naseer, Syed Ajaj and 200 others.

Brief facts of FIR: Following a complaint by After Firdoz Pasha against Naveen P, an FIR was registered at around 7.45 pm and he along with a head constable Yogananda went to trace Naveen. At about 8:00 pm they reached the house of Naveen and learnt that he had escaped. When we walked out of the house more than 200 people had gathered outside the house carrying lethal weapons. They started ransacking the houses, setting vehicles on fire. The Senior officials too reached the spot knowing about the riot. We requested them to stop the violence, but with an intention to kill us they attacked us. After clearing the crowd from there we reached the station at 10:45 pm and filed a complaint.     

Charges: 

Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act

IPC section 307 - Attempt to murder

IPC section 353 - assault or criminal foerce to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

IPC Section 332 and 333 - voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty 

IPC section 436- mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc

IPC section 427 - mischief causing damage to the amount above Rs 50

IPC section 143 - Unlawful assembly 

IPC section 147 - rioting

