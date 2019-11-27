Doc admits can’t speak Kannada; gets kicked, slapped

Three men assaulted, abused and humiliated a 28-year-old doctor in front of his female friend for admitting that he did not know Kannada.

Dr Tarun (name changed) said he was eating snacks with his friends at 3.30 am on November 22 after visiting the Shell petrol bunk in Kengeri. Three drunken men came in a car and ordered snacks. One of them asked Tarun’s friend if he could speak Kannada and Tarun said he cannot, prompting them to abuse him.

When the doctor asked why they used abusive language, the trio kicked and slapped Tarun. Two of Tarun’s friends called the police. When the doctor tried leaving the place, the trio followed him, snatched his bike key and checked the fuel gauge to set the vehicle on fire.

The trio was taken to the police station, where one of them bragged to the victim that he is the son of a corporator and no one can do anything.

The trio – identified as Kengeri residents Mahesh, Yogesh and Tejas Yadav —is now out on bail.