Doctor caught selling free Covid vaccines may have injected 30-40 people a day

Dr M K Pushpita, arrested on Thursday for illegally vaccinating people, is found to have injected 30 to 40 people a day.

Annapoorneshwari police inspector B N Lohit arrested Dr Pushpita, 25, and her aide Prema, 34, from the latter’s house in ITI Layout, where the two women have been vaccinating people against the regulations.

Police said they seized two unused Covishield jabs and found three used vials.

Dr Pushpita and Prema also maintained a register with details of people who had taken the vaccination from them and the amount they paid.

While they charged Rs 500 from each customer, the amount varied in the case of a few customers. They charged some of them a few thousands.

Prema took a cut of Rs 100 for each Rs 500 they received, while Dr Pushpita pocketed the rest.

Daughter of a BBMP assistant executive engineer, Dr Pushpita was posted to the Manjunath Nagar PHC six months ago.

She pocked the Covishield jabs supplied to the PHC, stored them in a frozen carrier made of thermocol and kept it at Prema's house.

BBMP officials who visited Prema's house told police that Dr Pushpita had loaded the syringe with the vaccine and administered it to patients only after a while, which would not be effective. In some cases, she had injected patients two hours after loading the syringe, police said.

Police are investigating to find out precisely how many have been vaccinated by Dr Pushpita since April 23.

Suspended

The BBMP on Friday suspended Dr Pushpita, citing the serious accusation against her.

According to the BBMP, Dr Pushpita was hired on contract under the National Health Mission programme. She has been relieved of all duties with immediate effect.