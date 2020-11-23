Doctors refute ex-mayor Sampath Raj's 'chest pain' complaint

Former mayor R Sampath Raj, arrested last week over the Bengaluru riots, was rushed to hospital after he complained of uneasiness but doctors concluded that he was hale and hearty. He was eventually taken back to the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

Raj has been lodged in a special quarantine cell at the prison since November 22 after a court remanded him in judicial custody. On Sunday, he was shifted to a regular cell in the prison but complained of a chest problem shortly thereafter and demanded to get tested. Authorities wheeled him into the government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences on Bannerghatta Road. However, after a detailed check-up, doctors concluded that he was fit and fine. He was subsequently taken back to the prison.

Senior prison officials suspected that Raj had complained of chest pain and wanted to get hospitalised in order to avoid staying in the jail until he gets bail.

Raj, a former corporator of the DJ Halli ward, was arrested on the night of November 16 after being on the run for weeks. He is accused of orchestrating the arson attack on the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy during the riots on August 11, purportedly because of a political rivalry.