Drugs case: Accused Viren Khanna gets bail in 2018 case

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 05 2021, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 02:12 ist
The Karnataka High Court on Monday granted bail to Viren Khanna, one of the accused in the Sandalwood drugs case, in a case registered in 2018.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested Khanna in New Delhi under an FIR registered at the Banaswadi police station.

The case pertains to Khanna violating rules during a party he had organised. The allegation was that the party played blaring music and stretched beyond the stipulated time.  

In his bail petition, Khanna contended that two FIRs cannot be registered on the same set of facts and allegations. The court allowed the bail petition and directed Khanna to furnish a bail bond for Rs two lakh and two sureties for the like sum.

