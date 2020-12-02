Drugs smuggled in cabs seized in Bengaluru

The owner of a travel agency has been arrested for smuggling marijuana into the city. Sixty kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 30 lakh was seized from him, police said.

R Pradeep Kumar, who runs Bangalore Transport Solution, a travel agency with 25 cabs, was allegedly caught red-handed taking delivery of the contraband near a building site on NM Road on Sunday.

Police said they investigations found that Kumar had been procuring the drugs from one Saleem, a resident of Kolar.

Mirza Ali Raza, the inspector of the SJ Park police, which made the arrest, said that they were looking out for Saleem, who was absconding.