Drugs smuggled in cabs seized in Bengaluru

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2020, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 01:45 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The owner of a travel agency has been arrested for smuggling marijuana into the city. Sixty kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 30 lakh was seized from him, police said. 

R Pradeep Kumar, who runs Bangalore Transport Solution, a travel agency with 25 cabs, was allegedly caught red-handed taking delivery of the contraband near a building site on NM Road on Sunday.

Police said they investigations found that Kumar had been procuring the drugs from one Saleem, a resident of Kolar. 

Mirza Ali Raza, the inspector of the SJ Park police, which made the arrest, said that they were looking out for Saleem, who was absconding.

 

Bengaluru

