‘Duniya’ Vijay cuts cake with sword, gets police notice

Controversy’s favourite child, Kannada actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay, was at it again when he cut his birthday cake with a sword at his Hosakerehalli home in southern Bengaluru on Sunday midnight.

Soon after a video of the event went viral on Monday morning, the jurisdictional Girinagar police issued him a notice, demanding an explanation for using the sword. Under the Arms Act, it’s illegal to use any lethal weapon more than five inches in diameter.

Here’s how the event unfolded: Fans and crew members of Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Salaga’ had turned up in front of the actor’s house to celebrate his 46th birthday which falls on January 20.

Vijay, his wife, parents and other relatives joined the birthday party, for which a large cake had been arranged. The cake-cutting was preceded by the release of a teaser of ‘Salaga’.

Someone in the crowd then handed Vijay a sword for cutting the cake. He promptly used the sword to cut the cake before passing it on to the film’s crew members, who took turns to do the same.

The birthday joy didn’t last, however.

As the video of the cake-cutting ceremony went viral hours later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Sepat Katoch directed Girinagar police to serve a notice on Vijay for using the sword in violation of the Arms Act. Officers from Girinagar police rushed to the actor’s house around 10.30 am and served him the notice.

A senior police officer said Vijay had been given three days to appear before the officer concerned and give an explanation. If he fails to respond to the notice, a case will be registered against him under the Arms Act and he will be arrested, the officer added.

The actor told reporters that he didn’t remember who had given him the sword. He, however, apologised for using the sword and said he didn’t know the law.