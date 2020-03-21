Duo made fake sanitisers, sold them for ten times the original price

Two people have made fake sanitisers and sold them ten times more than the price of the actual product, eager to cash in on the demand in the wake of the coronavirus situation.

The duo had no licence to manufacture hand sanitizers. Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested Raju (43) from Kasthurbanagar and Chandan (64) from Chamarajpet and have seized 8,500 bottles of fake sanitizers worth Rs 56 lakh. Based on credible information, CCB police raided two godowns of Jyothi Chemicals and Swathi And Co in New Taragupet and Kasturba Nagar on Thursday evening. They found fake sanitizers ready for distribution.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the fake sanitisers were kept in 100 ml, 120 ml, 200 ml and 500 ml bottles. Police also seized 4500 empty bottles, 35 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol, and 4,500 company stickers.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil told the press that the accused mixed 15 to 20 ml of Brilliant Blue Colour with 10 to 15 ml perfume for 50 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol.

With the help of labour, they filled the bottles, pasted the stickers and sold them.The duo charged Rs 170 for 100 ml of sanitizer; Rs 325 for 200 ml and Rs 620 for 500 ml bottles, Patil added. Isopropyl alcohol is available for Rs 80 per litre. Deputy commissioner of police (Crime-2) Ravi Kumar said the fake sanitizers have already been distributed in the markets in Bengaluru, Ballari and Kalaburagi. Police are holding further probes to find out where else they have sold the fake sanitizers. The duo was booked under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Police asked the public to be vigilant about fake products and urged them to report immediately if they find anything suspicious.