Duo suspected in financier’s murder shot after attack on police

The Jayanagar police on Tuesday fired at two people suspected of killing financier Madan N in front of the Banashankari temple.

Police took Mahesh, 29, and his associate Naveen, 28, on mahazar (spot inspection) near Nagegowdanapalya in Uttarahalli to recover the weapon used to kill Madan, a resident of Lakkasandra. Mahesh is from Siddapura, while Naveen is a resident of Adugodi.

During the inspection, the duo attacked police sub-inspector Chandan Kale and assistant sub-inspector Laxmanachar in an attempt to escape.

Srinivas, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Jayanagar sub-division, and police inspector Sudharshan H V, who were at the spot, fired in the air with their service pistols asking the duo to surrender.

But police had no choice but to shoot them on the leg as they disregarded the warning and kept running. Mahesh was injured on the right leg and Naveen on the left. Both were taken to the Jayanagar hospital for treatment and are out of danger. The two policemen were treated as outpatients.

On Monday, police arrested seven suspects, including Mahesh and Naveen, when they tried surrendering before the court dressed as advocates.

Madan hailed from Tubagere village near Doddaballapur and worked with a private company. He started a finance and real-estate business eight years ago. Madan got close to local history-sheeter Naga, who had a rivalry with rowdies Cable Viji and Lakkasandra Linga alias Lingaraj.

With help of a local politician’s son, Naga and his associates killed Viji in December 2018 at his cable office in Adugodi. Linga was killed in December 2020 at his farmhouse near Hassan.

Mahesh, an associate of Linga, and other associates of Viji suspected Madan to have financially helped Naga. They hacked him to death on July 2.