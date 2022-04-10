Eight, including 2 juveniles, held for raping 16-yr-old

Eight people, including two juveniles, were arrested by the Yelahanka police for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.
The arrests were made following a complaint filed by the teen's mother on April 5.
Police said the girl is a second-year pre-university student in a city college. She fell in love with a 25-year-old man, one of the accused, whom she knew for the last few years. His family was also known to the girl's family.
The youth took her to a house in Yelahanka, where two of his friends recorded their private moments without her knowledge. The group shared the video clip among the eight. They started blackmailing her for ransom and later, for sexual favours.
The man and his friends threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone and started sexually abusing her. Recently, the men gang-raped her.
After the ordeal between October and December 2021, the girl confessed to her mother. Incidentally, the mother also received a forwarded message of the girl's video with her male friend, which prompted her to lodge a police complaint.
A senior police officer said, "We took the case seriously and nabbed all the eight accused within a day. They have been remanded in judicial custody. The juveniles have been sent to the state juvenile's home."
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal
Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles
Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark
Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan
A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar
Five ways to style a white shirt
How shops use psychology to influence your purchases
Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India