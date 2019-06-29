Equipment worth Rs 2.80 cr seized from IMA-run gym

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday raided Adapt Fitness, a gym owned by the IMA Group in Pottery Town, East Bengaluru, and seized gym equipment worth Rs 2.80 crore.

S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), who is part of the SIT, said they had written to the state government for attaching IMA's properties. The SIT's seizure of IMA's assets should not be confused with the attachment of properties by the Enforcement Directorate as the attachments are concurrent, meaning that the same properties can be attached by two organisations, he explained.

The officer said 92 bank accounts belonging to IMA had been frozen so far but maintained that the total money available in these accounts was yet to be assessed. A Toyota Innova belonging to IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan has been seized from the house of one of his associates, he said.