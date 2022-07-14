Ex-corporator stabbed in Bengaluru

Ex-corporator stabbed in Bengaluru

Ayub was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2022, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 02:30 ist

Former BBMP corporator Ayub Khan was stabbed by one of his cousins near his house on Wednesday evening. 

Ayub was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police suspect, Ayub was stabbed over a civil dispute. The incident happened between 7.30 pm and 7.45 pm near Khan’s house.

Ayub and Mathin Khan, the accused, got into an argument over the civil dispute. The accused had brought with him a knife and stabbed Ayub in the stomach.

The accused is on the run, police said. A senior officer said a case of an attempt to murder will be taken up after recording Ayub’s statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
BBMP
Bengaluru news
India News

What's Brewing

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

 