Ex-corporator stabbed in Bengaluru

Former BBMP corporator Ayub Khan was stabbed by one of his cousins near his house on Wednesday evening.

Ayub was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police suspect, Ayub was stabbed over a civil dispute. The incident happened between 7.30 pm and 7.45 pm near Khan’s house.

Ayub and Mathin Khan, the accused, got into an argument over the civil dispute. The accused had brought with him a knife and stabbed Ayub in the stomach.

The accused is on the run, police said. A senior officer said a case of an attempt to murder will be taken up after recording Ayub’s statement.