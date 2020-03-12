Ex-corporator's husband booked for cheating BDA

The husband of a former BBMP corporator is accused of cheating the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) by submitting fake documents to claim Rs 37 lakh in compensation and five alternative sites.

The BDA’s vigilance wing filed a complaint with Seshadripuram police on Wednesday, naming H Nagarajaiah. Police said they were looking out for him.

Here’s how the cheating unfolded, according to the BDA.

Hemmigepura resident Abdul Wahab had sold 5.3 acres of land to a man named Mohammed Shareef, an NRI living in Kuwait. The BDA acquired the land parcel for a project a few years ago.

Nagarajaiah, who was aware that Shareef is settled in Kuwait, contacted Wahab’s sons, saying the BDA owed them compensation for acquiring the land. He later obtained their signatures and pocketed five alternative sites given by the BDA.

Fake death certificate

The BDA discovered the cheating when Shareef applied for compensation. When the BDA questioned Nagarajaiah, he submitted documents to prove Shareef had died long ago. “Our investigation found that Shareef’s death certificate that Nagarajaiah had submitted was fake, so we filed a police complaint,” a senior BDA official said.