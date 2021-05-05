Fake child adoption calls raise trafficking concerns

Child rights activists have urged the public not to circulate or fall for fake messages seeking adoption of Covid-orphaned children that are increasingly seen on social media in recent times.

They have urged people to report such messages to 1048, clarifying that adoptions take place according to established norms. Recently, a message asking people to contact a person to adopt a girl child went viral on social media.

“If anyone wishes to adopt a girl, please feel free to contact 097******73 (Priyanka). One girl is 3 days old, and another is 6 months old. They have lost their parents recently due to Covid. Please help these kids get a new life,” a message reads.

Many dialled the number found in the message expressing interest to adopt the children, but the Child Rights Trust reported that it was fake. Those working to protect children’s rights in the state said releasing such messages was a crime.

A senior official from the Women and Child Development Department pointed out that adoptions take place according to the norms of the Central Adoption Resource Authority.

“This applies to every state,” the official said. “The process is the same even if such (Covid-orphaned) children are available for adoption. It’ll be done looking at the number of pending applications requesting adoption and on first come-first served basis.”

Child rights activist Nagasimha G Rao said more fake adoption messages were going viral. “But nothing can be done without following the norms. Even if such children need temporary care, there’re fit persons, fit institutions identified and declared by the child

welfare committees and only such entities can provide shelter and care,” Rao said, adding that circulating such advertisements

may even lead to child trafficking.