Father, son attack cops to let accused escape

A father joined his son and assaulted a 45-year-old head constable to let his other son escape arrest by a police team on Thursday. Head constable Shashidhar was admitted to a private hospital with multiple injuries.

Shashidhar and his colleague Maruthi, a constable, went to arrest Syed Azharuddin as directed by a court that wanted him in a criminal case. The policemen visited Azharuddin’s house in Valmikinagar at Chamarajpet, having learnt that he was at home. They were getting Azharuddin out of the house when his father Syed Akmal and his brother Syed Mubarak attacked them with a chopping knife.

Shashidhar tried to hit back, but Azharuddin wriggled free and escaped. Neighbours came to the policemen’s rescue and pinned down Akmal and Mubarak. The father-son duo was brought to the police station with the weapon for further investigation.

The police registered an FIR against the duo, charging them for attempted murder under appropriate sections of the Arms Act and assaulting and obstructing government servants on duty. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are on to track down Azharuddin.