In another FIR registered against I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) director Mohammed Mansoor Khan and others, 53-year-old Syed Ibraheem alleged he had invested Rs 50,000 under an education plan with IMA LLP Private Limited on September 10, 2015. Ibraheem recently came to know about IMA’s closure and its absconding director through media reports. The Frazer Town resident filed a complaint at the Commercial Street police station seeking legal action.