FIR against police inspector for interfering in civil dispute in Bengaluru

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • May 31 2023, 03:26 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 04:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Ashok Nagar police filed an FIR against Pulakeshinagar police inspector based on the private complaint register (PCR).

The accused police inspector, Kiran P B, allegedly interfered in a civil dispute, assaulted family members, stole money, and trespassed on their property.

The complainant, Harish Fernandes, approached the court to get an FIR registered against Kiran and two others — his brother Vasanth Fernandes and wife Maritta Fernandes.

In November 2016, Vasanth vacated their house on Albert Street, Richmond Town. On December 22, when Harish returned to collect his belongings, Vasanth verbally abused Harish and his wife, Pooja. Maritta demanded Rs 10 lakh from Harish.

Also Read | Case against man for raping minor girl in Navi Mumbai on promise of marriage

That night, Vasanth, accompanied by several policemen, including Kiran who was then serving in the Ashok Nagar police station, forcibly entered the house without a warrant. Harish claimed the police took Rs 22,000 and destroyed a camera recording the incident.

A senior officer stated that the complainant and his brother are involved in a civil dispute. They will serve notices to the accused for inquiry and will take necessary action.

