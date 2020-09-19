Five drug peddlers, including two foreigners, arrested

In separate cases, police arrest five drug peddlers from various parts of the city and seized drugs worth several lakhs.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two foreign nationals and seized ecstasy pills and 25 LSD strips worth Rs 10 lakh.

Nonso Joachin alias John (36), a resident of OMBR Layout who hails from Nigeria, and Traori Ben (25), a resident of Mother Teresa Layout hailing from Abidjan in Ivory Coast, came out of jail just a month ago and had continued with selling drugs.

Police said the duo were caught selling drugs on 1st Main Road in OMBR Layout on Friday. They carried the drugs in their scooters. Police seized weighing machines and Ziplock pouches from their residences.

Police said the two men arrived in Bengaluru on a medical attendant visa and business visa and have been selling drugs since 2017. They did not return when their visas expired. The CCB police had earlier arrested them and two cases had been registered against them in Ramamurthynagar and KR Puram police stations. The duo had been lodged at Parappana Agrahara central prison.

Used marriage as an excuse to stay back

The duo used the case against them to extend their stay in India since police who arrested them the first time seized their passports and visas as the NDPS cases against them were under trial.

John fell in love with a northeastern woman living in Bengaluru and got married to her to extend his stay in India.