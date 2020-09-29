Four held for sheltering elusive Raghavendra Bank president, his son

The CID has arrested four people for sheltering the elusive president of the crisis-hit Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank and two others.

Bank president K Ramakrishna, his son and one of the directors K R Venugopal, and one Raghavendra G who had taken loans from the bank went absconding after the scam surfaced. The CID has been tracking their mobile phones and learnt about the places where they went into hiding.

The CID learnt Subramanya, Venkatesh Rao, both from Hangal village, Chitradurga, Bala Reddy and Sunitha, both from Kalyandurg, Andhra Pradesh, sheltered the trio in their homes and booked hotel rooms for them in their names.

Subramanya and Venkatesh are related to Ramakrishna. They took Reddy's help to book rooms in a lodge in Kalyandurg, the CID said.

Last week, the CID announced cash rewards for information on the trio and initiated the process to declare them proclaimed offenders.