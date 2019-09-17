Fraudsters cheat job aspirants, make away with ₹1.95 cr

The city police booked four persons who cheated 51 job aspirants by promising them government jobs in Group-D and Group-C categories and made away with Rs 1.95 crore.

Yeshwanthpur police booked Pandit Noola (60) and Prakash Noola (34), residents of Ganapathi layout in Dombarahalli, Bengaluru, Satyanarayan Rao (62), a resident of Sri Nilaya in Hemavathi Nagar of Hassan district, and Surendra B Karadi (47), a resident of Hulikatti in Belagavi. Efforts are on to trace them.

The police action came after the complainant Balasaheb Patil alleged that Noola, who worked in the department where the recruitment happened, had lured job aspirants with false promises stating that he knew many politicians and department officers concerned.

He further alleged that Pandit and Prakash Noola cheated aspirants to the tune of Rs1.9 crore, while Rao and Karadi cheated aspirants of Rs 4,34,000 and Rs 65,000 respectively.

A total of Rs1,95,69,000 was collected from 51 candidates, stated the complaint. The candidates, who were offered Group-C and Group-D government jobs, did not get any jobs or receive their money back, the complaint said. The accused were operating out of Hotel Sagara, near the BMTC bus depot in Yeshwanthpur.