Gang absconds after assaulting teen over Instagram post

Police are on the lookout for a gang of youngsters who are absconding after assaulting a 19-year-old in Belathur over his Instagram post.

The incident took place on June 18 in the Kadugodi police station limits. Police said the victim Sayyad, a Kadugodi resident working in an automobile store, recently posted a video on his Instagram account.

One of his assaulters, Ashim, had posted an offensive comment in response to the video, which Sayyad had objected to.

Sayyad’s friend contacted Ashim, who, instead of agreeing to a compromise, challenged Sayyad and his friends to meet them at Belathur.

Sayyad and his friends Munirul, Syed Aftab and Miraj met Ashim, Arbaaz and three others at Belathur around 4 pm. The two groups had a heated argument, following which Ashim and his friends assaulted Sayyad with iron rods, while the latter’s friends escaped.

After Sayyad bled profusely and fell unconscious, his friends rushed him to a private hospital where he is receiving treatment. Many of Sayyad’s friends had shared his video, but Ashim was the only one to post an objectionable comment.

"All the accused youngsters are on the run. We have informed their family members and friends to bring them to the station or inform us about their whereabouts. The beat policemen and crime staff are also on the job," said an investigating officer.