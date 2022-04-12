Gang of rookies held for mugging duo near airport

A gang of five amateurs has been arrested for mugging two people near the Kempegowda International Airport here recently.

Dilip Kumar, 27, a supervisor at an engineering works firm located on the airport premises, and his friend Ranjith were robbed of their mobile phones and Rs 20,000 in cash near IIBS Business School at Mutthugadahalli around 8.30 pm on April 1.

They had stepped out to buy groceries and were on their way back when five young men riding a motorbike and a scooter intercepted them and demanded they part with valuables.

Chikkajala police inspector Praveen M and his team tracked down the suspects soon after. Police described them as a bunch of youngsters desperate to make a quick buck to pay for their expenses: drinking, smoking, partying with friends at night, and going on long rides.

It was their first crime, and their luck didn't run too long. They have been identified as Anand Kumar alias Nanda, Santosh Kumar, Nithin Kumar, all 18; and Nithin G, 20. They are all residents of Devanahalli. The fifth suspect is a juvenile. Two of them are students while two others are electricians.

