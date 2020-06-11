Gang of three robs tea company agent of gold chain, cash

A three-member gang recently stole a silver chain and Rs 8,000 in cash from a 46-year-old man in Kadusonappanahalli, Northeast Bengaluru.

Though the man filed a complaint on the same day of the robbery, police registered the case five days later. Shahul Hameed, a resident of Agrahara layout in Yelahanka, lost the 152-gram chain and cash while distributing tea powder to the shops. A cinema operator, Hameed took to tea distribution to support his family during the lockdown.

At 10.30 am on June 3, Hameed was on his way to selling tea powder on his moped when three men on a Bajaj Pulsar intercepted him. All the three men kept a machete each at his neck and stomach, and asked him to part with valuables. Hameed, who sells tea powder of a company to tea stalls, grocers and residences, had Rs 8,000 in cash from the sales.

The miscreants, who wore masks, took the chain and the cash, and demanded more. Hameed raised an alarm, but vehicles passing by the place did not stop to help him.

When a van driver tried to rescue him, the trio chased him away by wielding machetes.

Hameed told DH that he reached a nearby mosque and called the police from there. He filed a complaint with Bagalur police on the same day. But the police did not register the case. “On Monday, I went to the station and insisted that they register the case,” Hameed said. But an investigating officer said Hameed came to file the complaint only on Monday after discussing the incident with the tea company management. “We’ve taken up a case of extortion and are making efforts to nab the trio,” the officer added.

Before Hameed, the trio had robbed another moped rider. Hameed had noticed the man crying and spoken to him. But within ten metres, the trio had pounced on Hameed. Since they wore masks, Hameed could not identify them, but guessed their age to be between 22 and 25.