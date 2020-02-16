Gangster hacked to death two days after release from prison

Just two days after being released from prison, a 38-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death in broad daylight in eastern Bengaluru's KG Halli on Sunday.

Police said Tabrez Pasha was sipping tea and smoking a cigarette at a tea stall near his home in BM Layout when a 10-member gang rode up on several motorbikes and attacked him. Pasha ran for his life but the gang chased him down after a kilometre, eventually hacking him with machetes and other lethal weapons.

The murderous assault caused panic in the area as it occurred in full public glare. Some passersby later called the police who arrived at the spot and took a grievously wounded Pasha to Bowring Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Soon after the murder, police arrested Pasha's rival, Waseem, and are hunting for his accomplices. "We are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify and track down other members of the murderous gang," a police officer said.

According to police, Pasha was suspected to be involved in several crimes, including attempted murder, and was arrested four months ago. He was released on bail only on February 14.

6th rowdy to be killed in a month

Feb 11: Prabhakar alias Sakkare, 28, was hacked to death allegedly by a woman, her son and four others for harassing her daughter.

Jan 31: Prabhu, 26, a resident of Kuvempunagar, was fatally stabbed in Kamalanagar.

Jan 22: Tousif was hacked to death for marrying the former wife of one of the assailants in DJ Halli.

Jan 22: Lokesh, 34, was hacked to death in Chamarajpet by members of a rival in a turf war.

Jan 16: Abdul Mateen was kidnapped from Shivajinagar and murdered in Bagalur.