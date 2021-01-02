Ganja meant for New Year parties seized

Police arrested four drug paddlers and seized ganja worth Rs 7.5 lakh from them.

Mohammed Ashiq, from Sarjapur, Aslam, from Ernakulam, and Anthony Thadikkaran, from Thrissur, were arrested in Electronics City 2nd Phase on Wednesday. Police found them carrying a trolley bag containing 20 kg of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh. Police said the trio was trying to sell ganja to New Year’s parties.

Hulimavu police arrested Pravakar Sahu, 27, who allegedly sourced ganja from his home state of Odisha at Rs 25,000 per kg and brought it to the city to sell it for Rs 45,000 per kg. The seized ganja is worth Rs 1.5 lakh.