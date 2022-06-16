Gemstone trader beaten to death by associates over Rs 30,000 dues  

A 42-year-old gemstone trader was beaten to death by his business associates over an outstanding payment of Rs 30,000.

A group of people, including the man to whom he owed money, beat Syed Manzar Ahammed on Monday night over the outstanding payment. Ahammed, a resident of 4th Cross Anepalya, complained of uneasiness the next morning and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In his complaint, Ahammed’s older brother Syed Jamrud Raza identified his attackers as Ekbal, Hanif Baba, Shankar Mandal, and Vinay. He accused all of them of causing Ahammed’s death by allegedly beating him.

The City Market police have detained the suspects and are questioning them.

Raza told the police that Ahammed’s wife Saida Mufidunnisa called him around 9 am on Tuesday and informed him that his brother was complaining of uneasiness. She carried him to St Philomena Hospital with the help of neighbours. Doctors checked Ahammed and declared him brought dead.

Raza found bruises on Ahammed’s face and asked Mufidunnisa about it. She told him Ahammed returned home at 11.30 pm on Monday with bruises on his face. He went straight to the bedroom and slept. Ahammed told her he owed Ekbal, a Rajasthan native, nearly Rs 30,000 in his gemstone business.

Around 10 pm, the four men intercepted Ahammed on BT Street in Anchepete in the Chickpete area. They rained blows on his chest, abdomen, and face. A shopkeeper stopped them from assaulting Ahammed and sent them away.

Raza said Ekbal and three others have been doing business in gemstones on BT Street for 20 years.

A senior officer said the police have registered a murder case against the accused and are investigating.