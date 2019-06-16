Glass pane of metro coach damaged in stone pelting

The glass pane of a metro train’s door was damaged as unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the moving train on Thursday evening.

The train was plying between Rajajinagar and Srirampura.

One of the passengers, who noticed the damage alerted the loco pilot. The incident happened on one of the doors of bogie no. 3 of train no. 7202 that was arriving at the Srirampura station.

The pilot alerted the officials who inspected the damage before filing a complaint at the Subramanyanagar police station.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be around Rs 50,000. The police have taken up a case under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. They are trying to trace the miscreants by scanning the CCTV footage.