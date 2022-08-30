Group of drunk Nigerian women beat up Bengaluru cops on night patrol; two detained

A group of Nigerian women beat up policemen attached to the Cubbon Park police station and created a ruckus on Brigade Road after they were asked to go home in the early hours of Monday.

Based on the complaint filed by head constable Nagaraj, deployed for Hoysala patrolling duty, Ashok Nagar police have detained two women.

Citing preliminary investigation, police said that Hoysala personnel Nagaraj and Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkataramana noticed a group of African nationals loitering on Brigade Road around 1.30 am.

The women were allegedly in an inebriated state and were creating nuisance by abusing people. So, the police officers got down from their patrolling vehicle and asked the women to go home.

Two women got into an argument with the police and started abusing them. They assaulted Nagaraj even as several passersby looked on. The duo alerted their colleagues and a police team, including a woman police sub-inspector, rushed to the spot and managed to detain the Nigerian women.

The women were taken to Bowring Hospital for a medical examination, and the report confirmed that they were under the influence of alcohol.

The injured policeman, Nagaraj, who received treatment at the same hospital as an outpatient, filed a complaint with the Ashok Nagar police as the incident took place in their jurisdiction.

Ashok Nagar police have registered a case against the duo under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

R Srinivas Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said they initially registered a case against the women under the Karnataka Police Act for creating a public nuisance, but later invoked IPC Section 353.

The women were not kept at the police station. Their friends took them home in Kammanahalli. A notice has been issued to the accused to appear before the police for further investigation, Gowda said.